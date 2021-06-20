150 cases as NZ and Australia medics prepare for deployment

One hundred and seventeen cases are from known clusters.

Two cases presented to the Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team (FEMAT) field hospital at the Vodafone Arena are under investigation and four cases are under investigation from Totogo police.

Dr Fong said the Colonial War Memorial Hospital cluster has 32 new cases.

"A new cluster has been identified at the Nasese Medical Centre with one new case reported today (Saturday), adding to the six cases already in this cluster.

Seven cases are primary contacts of other cases - this includes 3 cases from Charles Street in Toorak.

Twenty-three cases are currently under investigation and considered as cases of community transmission.

Investigations into the death of a 49-year-old at CWM Hospital reported on Friday are now complete.

The patient's doctors at the hospital have determined that his death was a result of the severe non-Covid-19 pre-existing medical condition that he was receiving treatment for during his admission at the hospital and not Covid-19.

Twenty-one more Covid-19 patients have recovered, which means there are now 1311 active cases in isolation.

There have been 1728 cases during this outbreak that started in April.

Fiji has recorded a total of 1798 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020.

There have been 473 recoveries and six deaths due to Covid-19, with four of the deaths during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

A total of eight Covid-19 positive patients have died from pre-existing non-Covid-19 related illnesses.

So far 124,264 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021, with 167,125 tested since testing began in early 2020.