12,000 active COVID-19 cases in Fiji

This is compared to 50,128 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

The Ministry of Health has recorded 118 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am yesterday.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong said there have been 113 new recoveries.

He said one new COVID-19 death has been recorded.

The deceased is a 59-year-old man from Nadi.

There have been four more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

However, these deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

There have now been 576 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 574 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

The Permanent Secretary says currently 114 COVID-19 patients are admitted to the hospital.

34 patients are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital and 80 are admitted in hospitals in the central division.

Two patients are considered to be in severe condition, and two are in critical condition.