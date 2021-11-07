113 new community cases in New Zealand today

There was no media conference today. In a statement, the Ministry of Health said 78 of today's cases are yet to be linked, and there are 645 unlinked cases from the past 14 days.

It said 109 of today's cases were in Auckland, with three in Waikato and one in Northland.

There are 74 people in hospital, including five in intensive care. All are in Auckland and the average age is 51.

Today's figures are almost half the record 206 cases recorded yesterday.

There was also one new case detected at the border.

One of today's three cases in Waikato was reported yesterday but was confirmed after the cut off time, so is today officially being added to the case numbers.

The other two new cases confirmed in Waikato overnight are from Hamilton and Ōtorohanga. One was a known contact of previous cases and was already in isolation.

Both Covid-19 patients in Waikato Hospital yesterday have now been discharged.

The Ministry said the one new case in Northland is a contact of a case in Kaitaia and has been isolating at home. There have now been 18 cases in the region in the current outbreak.

There have now been 4352 cases in the current community outbreak and 7095 since the pandemic began.

There were 33,867 vaccine doses administered yesterday, including 7401 first doses and 26,466 second doses.

The Ministry said 89 percent of eligible New Zealanders have had their first dose and 78 percent are fully vaccinated.