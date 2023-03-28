11,258 new cases, 76 further deaths attributed to the virus in NZ

Of the new cases, 4712 were reinfections.

RNZ reports there were also 211 people with Covid-19 in hospital as of midnight Sunday, with seven cases in ICU.

The seven-day rolling average of cases was 1605.

Last week 11,544 new cases were reported and 12 further deaths attributed to Covid-19.

Three years on from the country's first lockdown, former director-general of health Sir Ashley Bloomfield said New Zealand had stayed below predicted death rates, which was" virtually unique around the world".

A Royal Commission of Inquiry into Aotearoa's pandemic response is due to be completed in June 2024.