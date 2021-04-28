Nauru supports autism awareness in the community

Activities included poster, essay, songs, logo, banner, poems competition.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports participants received awards at the event Friday 23 April.

The month of April is dedicated to Autism Awareness.

The competitions ran from 19 April 19 to 23 April.

The winners of the following categories are;

For the poster competition years 7-9 1st place Taime Keke, 2nd Jordana Agigo and 3rd Kaydee Starr. Essay winners aged 10-13, 1st place Regina Omeli, 2nd Mr. Eldie Starr and third Twainice Deidenang.

Poem results, Jacks Buramen took the first place while Cornelius Omeli was 2nd, and Jali Harris 3rd. First place for the community banner competition was Orima Deidanang, second went to Zackeria Temaki, and third Josi-ann Bill.

In the logo competition, K & Y took first place, second Reanna Duburiya, and third Liana Fritz.

Song competition was also judged and this went to Reana Duburiya first, Yatimi Uepa second, and third Osanna Jeremiah.

Photo source Nauru Media News - NTV