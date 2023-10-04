Westpac to remain in Fiji and PNG

In a statement the Bank says it will continue to grow alongside its customers and the economies of Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

Westpac says it believes it has a great role to play in this region with their ability to be a strong, stable and trusted financial partner in the Pacific.

Westpac Pacific Managing Director, Damien MacRae, says the Bank has proudly supported Fiji’s and PNGs economic growth and development for more than a century and they are well placed to continue this support.

It says the decision means Westpac will continue to support the local economies and local business, improve digital and service capabilities for customers and deliver important community programs in financial literacy and education.

Westpac Fiji Chief Executive, Shane Smith says they’ve been a part of Fiji’s history for more than a century and will proudly continue supporting customers and businesses to grow and succeed into the future.

Smith says Westpac Group’s decision to retain the business is a vote of confidence in the future of Fiji.