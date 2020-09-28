Singapore in world first for facial verification

The biometric check will give Singaporeans secure access to both private and government services.

The government's technology agency says it will be "fundamental" to the country's digital economy.

It has been trialled with a bank and is now being rolled out nationwide. It not only identifies a person but ensures they are genuinely present.

"You have to make sure that the person is genuinely present when they authenticate, that you're not looking at a photograph or a video or a replayed recording or a deepfake," said Andrew Bud, founder and chief executive of iProov, the UK company that is providing the technology.

The technology will be integrated with the country's digital identity scheme SingPass and allows access to government services.

"This is the first time that cloud-based face verification has been used to secure the identity of people who are using a national digital identity scheme," said Mr Bud.