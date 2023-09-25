 

Qantas' new CEO apologises for airline's recent scandals

BY: Loop Pacific
11:22, September 25, 2023
Qantas' new CEO has issued a public apology for a series of scandals that have damaged the airline's reputation, acknowledging it has been "hard to deal with" and promising to make changes to rebuild customer trust.

Vanessa Hudson took over the top job earlier this month after former CEO Alan Joyce stood down following 15 years as one of the country's highest-paid executives.

In a video message released on Friday, Hudson apologised to customers for the airline's recent performance.

"I know that we have let you down in many ways and for that, I am sorry," she said.

"We haven't delivered the way we should have. And we've often been hard to deal with.

"We understand why you're frustrated and why some of you have lost trust in us."

The airline's leadership has been under pressure for weeks following a series of scandals.

     

