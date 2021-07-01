NZTE announces new appointment in ongoing commitment to strengthen Pacific partnerships

Announcing the appointment, NZTE Regional Director for Australia Pacific, Glen Murphy, acknowledged NZTE’s commitment to renewing and recharging its partnership in the Pacific.

“I’m delighted to have Cath join our leadership team. Cath brings to the role vast experience and knowledge of the Pacific. The Pacific plays an important part in our strategy moving forward, so Cath’s expertise will help us to further strengthen our partnerships and work in the Pacific,” said Mr Murphy.

Speaking about the role and the current business environments in Australia and the Pacific region, Mrs Cooksley-Little reinforced the need to work together and the importance of Manaakitanga – respect.

“I’m thrilled to be joining NZTE and leading the marketing and communications efforts for Australia and the Pacific,” said Mrs Cooksley-Little.

“My mother was born and raised on Manono Tai in Faleu, Samoa, so the Pacific is close to my heart. The impact that closed international borders have had on the Pacific has been heartbreaking to watch, however I’m positive that by working with Manaakitanga at our core, there’s an opportunity for businesses in the Pacific and New Zealand to navigate through the turbulent waters the pandemic has challenged us with. I’m excited to be part of a team that will continue to support New Zealand companies as the region rebuilds from the effects of Covid-19.”

The announcement comes as NZTE works to appoint a trade commissioner role based in Suva, Fiji. Earlier this year, Trade and Export Growth Minister, Damian O’Connor, announced plans to reopen the Trade Commission in the New Zealand High Commission, based in Suva. The new trade commissioner role will be appointed later this year and will be tasked with supporting the hundreds of NZTE customers already doing business across the Pacific Region.

Photo file Caption: Cath Cooksley-Little