New directory to connect Pacific exporters with US consulting companies

The directory provides a list of U.S. companies with expertise in business-to-business matchmaking, distribution, marketing, and biosecurity compliance who are eager to work in Fiji and other Pacific markets. The directory is follow-up from the March 2021 Direct Line virtual conference “Growing the Fiji Brand: U.S. Services Needed” that attracted dozens of companies from across the United States eager to help Pacific exporters thrive.

“We know that during these trying times governments and entrepreneurs are looking at ways to expand their exports to the United States. Indeed, throughout our Fiji Forward events over the past year, we heard many questions on exporting,” CDA Greubel said. “There are many U.S. consulting companies with the expertise to help exporters succeed in the competitive U.S. marketplace.”

The directory includes companies that can assist with marketing, packaging, distributions, customs, and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) compliance. It also provide information on the U.S. government agencies that play a role in importing goods to the United States.

“We intend this directory to be a first step for Fijian and other Pacific companies when they are ready to expand their U.S. presence,” Greubel said.

Photo file Caption: Lautoka Wharf in Fiji