Digicel scores big – Wins Ookla Speedtest Awards in Samoa and Tonga

Digicel Samoa was designated Fastest Mobile Network and Fastest Internet Provider while Digicel Tonga got the Best Mobile Coverage Ookla Awards, making it the go-to place for a superior data experience.

Ookla, the company behind Speedtest, is the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, data and analysis.

Digicel Pacific CEO, Ms. Shally Jannif, said; “We’re delighted to have achieved the Fastest Internet Provider Ookla Award in Samoa and the Best Mobile Coverage Ookla Award in Tonga. We all work very hard at Digicel to provide our customers with the best service possible.”

“We have made significant investments in our networks – which forms the backbone of our success, and are focused on continuous improvement. Ookla judges the best of the best networks all over the world, so this independent verification from them about the strength and reliability of our network in Samoa and Tonga is a testament to all the work we have put in and our commitment to our customers.”

“These awards remind us that the work we do has a big impact on the people we serve and our job is to do all we can to delight them and be an integral part of their digital lives every day,” concluded Shally.

The Speedtest Awards, presented by Ookla, are an elite designation reserved for fixed and mobile providers in a market. Based on consumer-initiated tests and background scans from Speedtest applications, Speedtest Awards represent real-world network performance and the Internet speeds and coverage provided to customers.

Ookla CEO, Doug Suttles, said; “Speedtest Awards, presented by Ookla, are reserved for an elite delegation of network operators that have delivered exceptional internet performance and coverage within a market. It is our pleasure to present Digicel with the awards for Fastest Mobile Network in Samoa and Best Mobile Coverage in Tonga. This recognition is testament to their exceptional performance in Q3-Q4 2021 based on Ookla's rigorous analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest."

Photo supplied