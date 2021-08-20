Digicel-BSP Internet Payment Gateway Partnership enables MyCash Top Up

This enhancement enables MyCash customers to fund their mobile wallet instantaneously by transferring funds from their BSP bank account using their BSP EasyCard or any VISA Debit or Credit card through the IPG portal.

MyCash is a mobile wallet that gives Fijians access to digital money which they can then use to conduct any of the following, from anywhere and anytime:

send and receive money anywhere in Fiji with no fees

shop with contactless payment using QR scan & pay

buy recharge or data bundles online

pay bills for themselves or their family.

Customers need to visit the Digicel Selfcare portal on https://selfcare.digicelpacific.com/SelfCare and sign up for an account before they can top up their MyCash mobile wallet.

Farid Mohammed, Digicel Fiji CEO, said; “As a digital operator, we are thrilled with this BSP payment integration via our Selfcare portal, enhancing the experience for our joint MyCash and BSP customers. This gives our users a safe way to transfer money directly into their mobile wallet and lets them transact easily and safely.”

Haroon Ali, BSP Country Head, commented; “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Digicel by offering our IPG solution to improve their online payment acceptance capabilities. This allows our bank customers to use their BSP EasyCard or any VISA Debit or Credit card to fund Digicel mobile wallets directly from their BSP account through the IPG portal.”

Digicel’s Regional Head of Financial Services, Anup Kumar, said: “Choosing the “Pay with BSP’ option to fund their MyCash mobile wallet is instantaneous as long as customer’s contact information held with the Bank is up to date and correct as this is a critical in the verification process. Delivering convenience through bank to mobile wallet transfers has been a key focus for the MyCash team.”

“Since our relaunch in November, we have been working tirelessly with our partners and stakeholders to continue enhancing the MyCash product and services. We now have MyCash QR payment in New World, Max Val-U, CJS and Extra supermarkets across Viti Levu and are continuing to sign on more billers to make businesses more accessible for our customers across the country,” concludes Kumar.

The MyCash App is available to download in Google Play for Android users and the App Store for iOS users. And if somebody wants to become a MyCash customer but doesn’t have a smartphone, they can register using *888# and follow the steps, and enjoy the same benefits smartphone users will have.

MyCash is the new mobile wallet that gives access to digital money in a safe, reliable, convenient, and fast way. Available as a USSD service via dialling *888# or as an accessible zero-rated MyCash App, customers only need to sign up with a Digicel mobile number and choose a PIN code to secure their account. The MyCash service also requires this PIN code to confirm and make transactions securely.

Photo supplied