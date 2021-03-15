Air New Zealand loses another top executive as chief digital officer resigns

Sepull moved from the United States to New Zealand to take up the role in May 2019.

Back then the airline’s executive team featured nine managers but in 2020 newly appointed chief executive Greg Foran reduced it to six as part of Covid-19 cost-cutting measures.

As a result long-serving executives Nick Judd, Mike Tod and John Whittaker were cut loose.

Soon after chief commercial and customer officer Cam Wallace resigned, followed by chief financial officer Jeff McDowall.

Wallace is now chief executive of MediaWorks and McDowall will leave the airline after arrangements are made for a capital raise before June 30.

Sepull will stay with the airline to provide transition support to Foran until October 2021.

Foran said the airline had begun a “global search” for a new chief digital officer.

Sepull had been considering a move, but after recently experiencing the loss of family members in the United States, she brought her departure forward, Foran said.

Under Sepull’s leadership, Air New Zealand’s cybersecurity and core technology had become stronger, simplified, and more resilient, he said.

“Jennifer has led the digital team through the toughest period the airline has experienced while delivering on some major programmes of work.”

”The digital strategy that she has led will be key to the airline’s future success as we emerge from Covid-19.”