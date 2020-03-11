Young Hawk goes down with serious knee injury

Golds' anterior cruciate ligament setback occurred while playing for the Hawks' VFL affiliate Box Hill against the Casey Demons at Casey Fields.

The rookie-listed teenager is one of the best runners at the club, and averaged almost 16 disposals in 16 VFL games last year.

Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell told AFL.com.au it was "devastating" for 19-year-old Golds, who suffered an ACL injury in 2017 on his opposite knee.

"He's a great character at our club and he's loved by all the boys," Mitchell said of the former Oakleigh Charger.

"He's just one of those guys who brings great energy to the group and to see him go down is really unfortunate, so hopefully he can get stuck into his rehab – and I'm sure it's not the end for him."

Hawthorn has two Category B rookies, Changkuoth Jiath and fresh draftee Harry Pepper, who were both Next Generation Academy selections from Gippsland.

Jiath made his AFL debut against Greater Western Sydney in round 21 last year and is a contender to play in the Hawks' remodelled defence.

However, Harry Morrison appears to have moved ahead of him in the race to replace injured backman Blake Hardwick, who will be sidelined until about mid-year.

"'CJ' (Jiath) got some exposure at AFL level last year and did quite well, so he brings some attributes that are pretty special with his athleticism and agility," Mitchell said.

"So we're going to see him, if not round one, at some point throughout the year."