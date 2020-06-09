Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder may take place at Sydney

The heavyweights were working towards a third fight for July in Las Vegas, but the global coronavirus pandemic forced those plans to be scrapped and now they're fielding offers from countries eager to host the bout.

Earlier this month, Fury's co-promoter Bob Arum told Sky Sports UK that Macau and Australia were two potential options, and the latter now seems the preferred option, with Lonergan working through plans to stage the fight downunder.

Arum previously promoted Manny Pacquiao's fight against Jeff Horn, who is promoted by Lonergan in Brisbane, Australia.

"When Bob said that we are talking to 'our friends in Australia', I'm the one he's talking to," Londergan has told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It's my proposal, I put it to him with budgets, how we'd do it... the whole lot.

"Bob has been an incredible partner and ally for me in the world of boxing.

"I just had the thought six weeks ago that if these guys can't do a major fight in Las Vegas or New York, why not come down here, where I know we can get a crowd?

"We are flexible around the timing, but if we did it at 1:30pm on Boxing Day [local time], it would be beamed back into the States on Christmas night."

Fury and Wilder first squared off in December 2018 at Los Angeles' Staples Center, with the fight ending in a controversial draw.

Brit Fury won the rematch in Las Vegas, claiming the WBC heavyweight title off Wilder, who suffered the first loss of his professional career.

Lonergan previously played rugby league for New Zealand, before moving into a career as an events promoter. He previously worked with Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker, before relocating to Australia.