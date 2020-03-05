Sharper skills, attacking mindset part of Freo's bid for balance

The new coach wants the Dockers to have the right balance of offence and defence, and he wants his players to know when to play safe and when to take risks and back their attacking instincts.

After eight seasons of dour, defensive football that have seen the Dockers rank 14th-18th every season for aggregate match scores, the idea of balance is an exciting one at Cockburn.

And after one Marsh Community Series match it is clear that's what we'll see from Freo, with Longmuir unveiling a game style against Carlton that delivered on his summer objectives.

There is a danger in coming to conclusions from a sample size of one – especially when that one is a pre-season match with superstars on both sides missing.

But there were clear signs against Carlton that the Dockers will play a significantly different style, and that's not going to change going into the regular season.

The biggest shift is the Dockers' preference to control the football and take the safe options coming out of defence.

This change resulted in an uplift in kicks (245-191), short kicks (103-56) and uncontested marks (106-58) against the Blues.

In 2019, the Dockers averaged 74.4 short kicks a game, and 73.2 uncontested marks, according to Champion Data, ranking 17th in both categories.