Serena Williams touches down in Auckland ahead of ASB Classic return

1 NEWS captured Williams, 38, arriving into Auckland this morning, clutching daughter Alexis Olympia, with tournament director Karl Budge there to welcome her.

Williams was recently named the Associated Press' female athlete of the decade, having won 12 Grand Slam single titles — no other woman had more than three over the past 10 seasons — while sitting atop the WTA rankings for 3 1/2 years.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will be hoping for a better return than her debut at the Auckland tournament, bundled out in the second round in her only other appearance back in 2017.