Parker hungry for world titles

Parker continued his revival by stopping Shawndell Winters in February to extend his winning streak to three fights.

The New Zealander has no idea when his next bout will be due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the former WBO champion revealed quarantine life has further fuelled his determination to rise to the top.

He told Stats Perform: "Time off like this is really important. It's not something that we choose to happen, but I guess everyone can use this time to reflect on our lives and think about what makes us happy and what we want to do.

"This time off has given me extra motivation that I do still want to box, to compete at the top level and be champion again."

Parker has been keeping himself in shape when not attempting to lift the gloom with his dance moves, singing and musical prowess in videos that have proved to be a knockout on social media.

The 28-year-old declared that he will be ready to call the tune in the ring when he is able to resume his boxing career.

He said: "It's not really about boxing training at the moment, it's about keeping in shape. I've got a treadmill, a bike and weights, a machine for bench pressing and squats.

"I'm keeping in shape, keeping fit and when everything settles and they said 'do you want to take this fight or that fight?' it won't matter to me, as I'll already be in shape.

"There is a lot more to come from me, I've been pretty honest that throughout my career I haven't done everything right. I used to blow up and when I went into camps, I went into camps to lose weight and prepare for a fight.

"But the mindset now is to go into camp already in shape and all I have to do is prepare for the fight. I think there is a lot more I can give the sport, there is a lot more that I do want to give and my goal is still to be champion of the world again or unified champion."

Parker, who lost his WBO title to Anthony Joshua two years ago, has also been given additional drive by watching huge bouts such as Tyson Fury's rematch with Deontay Wilder.

"When you see these big fights, you think I was once there and involved in the big fights. I know I can be involved in them again," he added.

"It's just up to me now and how much I want it. I've got to make sure when the opportunity does come, I grab it with both hands.

"In this part of my career I'm not going to be as cautious. I want to take more risks. When you take risks you get better rewards. I think with the fights previously I was a bit too cautious, I need to take more risks and be more aggressive."

