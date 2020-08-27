Oceania Football partners with English FA to help Pacific mentors

The pilot programme targets Tonga, Solomon Islands and Fiji, and is spread across five 90-minute sessions, which are being delivered online in the wake of Covid-19.

Facilitated by English FA experts, Les Howie and Steve Smithies, the aim was to help participants gain the knowledge and expertise to become mentors in their environments.

OFC Head of Social Responsibility, Melissa Palombi, said they had talented people doing great work across the Pacific and this partnership would enhance the skills and knowledge they already had in leadership and mentoring.

"It is a pleasure to be able to collaborate with the English FA, through Les and Steve, to enhance the skills and knowledge they already have in the areas of leadership and mentoring," she said.

"Leaders play an important role in shaping the future and we want to make sure our leaders are as prepared as they can be for the betterment of football development."

Tonga Football Association Head of Social Responsibility Palu Uhatahi Tuamoheloa said her participation was driven by a desire to become a better leader.

"Interpersonal skills are an essential part of our roles in terms of dealing with human behaviour and attitudes," she said.

"Mentoring is part of this as observation, active listening, giving accurate feedback, questioning and reflection are crucial aspects of being a good leader. The webinar series will offer the means to develop each of these areas further and ultimately improve my skills as a leader and future mentor."

Maria Rawara is the Just Play Programme Manager in Solomon Islands. She said having strong interpersonal skills was a good start to becoming a mentor, and the webinar was refining and expanding on those existing skills.

"Mentoring is a relationship where an experienced person guides or helps a person with less experience. It's sharing knowledge and building a relationship with the mentee, but there are strategies for mentoring which we are uncovering during these sessions which will make us all much better mentors in the future."

The Chair of the English FA, Greg Clarke, addressed the opening session last week. He apologised for not being able to send coaches to the region in person but was keen to hear feedback so they could continue to work with and develop Pacific Island coaches.