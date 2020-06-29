NBA may allow social messages on jerseys

Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul, president of the National Basketball Players Association, said the union and the league are currently collaborating on the initiative.

Messages like "Black Lives Matter" or "I Can't Breathe" or the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor or Ahmaud Arbery could replace the players' names on the backs of their uniforms.

The NBA season is scheduled to resume on July 30 with 22 teams competing in Orlando.

Paul told The Undefeated that players would not be forced or pressured to post social justice messages. He said suggestions will be offered for players who are searching for a cause to support.

Paul said the NBPA would reach out to the families of Floyd, Taylor, Arbery and others whose deaths have sparked a wave of nationwide protests to get their blessing before using their names on jerseys.