Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish in hospital with Covid-19 coronavirus

Dalglish was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

The 69-year-old former Celtic and Scotland footballer was routinely tested for coronavirus after being admitted.

"Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic," the Dalglish family said.

Dalglish won the Scottish league title four times before moving to Liverpool in 1977. At Liverpool, his honours included eight league Championships as a player and manager and three European Cups.

He also won the Premier League as Blackburn Rovers manager in 1995.

The statement added: "He would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation's attention at this extraordinary time.

"Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family. He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead.

"He looks forward to being home soon. We will provide further updates as and when it is appropriate."