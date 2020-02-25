Knee injury puts cursed Crow in doubt for round one

Doedee – who has been elevated to the Crows' leadership group after just 21 career games – hyperextended his left knee when he landed awkwardly after an aerial contest at training last week.

It was the same knee that Doedee ruptured his ACL in last season's round one loss to Hawthorn.

Scans have revealed Doedee's ACL is intact, however he has bone bruising that will rule him out of the Crows' second Marsh Community Series game against Gold Coast on March 6.

The 22-year-old was due to make his return in an under-23s trial against Port Adelaide on Saturday with a view of playing against the Suns in preparation for round one.

"Tom's ACL is unaffected, which is pleasing," Crows head of football Adam Kelly told the club's website.

"There is some minor bone bruising evident on MRI, which is a setback, and it is likely Tom will not be available for selection in our final Marsh Community Series game.

"Everyone at the club wants him back in our AFL team as soon as possible.

"However, we will need to take into account our upcoming playing schedule, including SANFL trial games, with a view to him returning in the early rounds of the season."