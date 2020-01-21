Dame Valerie Adams begins 2020 Tokyo Olympics campaign

The two-time gold medal winner in the women's shot put at the Olympic Games will attempt to add another gong to her collection at Tokyo later this year after giving birth to her second child in March last year.

The 35-year-old will compete at the Allan and Sylvia Potts Memorial Classic in Hawke's Bay this weekend, with Adams hoping to be closer to her best form at the Sir Graeme Douglas International in West Auckland in late February.

Adams is likely to first focus on achieving a couple of qualifying marks. She needs to throw more than 18.30 metres to compete at the world indoor championships in Nanjing, China, from March 13-15, and another 20cm further to compete in Tokyo.

The four-time world champion won Olympic gold in 2008 and 2012 and was denied a record-setting hat-trick for a Kiwi Olympian when a personal best heave of 20.63 metres by Michelle Carter of the US pushed Adams into the silver medal spot in Rio in 2016.

Adams had her second child, son Kepaleli, on March 23 last year. She and husband, Gabriel Price, also have 2-year-old daughter Kimoana. Adams won silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia with a limited build-up following the arrival of Kimoana, with a throw of 18.70 - 66cm behind winner Danniel Thomas-Dodd of Jamaica.

She will have international competition in West Auckland next month, with Canada's Brittany Crew - bronze medalist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games - to also contest the women's shot put. Crew, who has a best throw of 19.28m and is currently ranked seventh in the world, will be joined by fellow Canadian Sarah Mitton (PB 18.52m) and NZ's 2018 World Junior Championship gold medallist Maddison-Lee Wesche.

