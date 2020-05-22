Briggs confirms fight with Tyson

Former undisputed champion, Tyson has been back in training for some time working towards a return to the ring in a charity bout.

53 year old Tyson had been offered a million dollars to fight a former rugby league player in Australia, with Sonny Bill Williams one of those mentioned.

Evander Holyfield was reportedly also interested, but it appears two time world champion Briggs has landed a deal.

48 year old Briggs made this announcement on Instagram. "I just talked to Mike Tyson, it's going down, me and Mike. We're going to make it happen, it's official."

"You're going to see it happen. Brownsville versus Brownsville. Me and Tyson are going to lace up the gloves, we're going to rumble, rumble in the jungle. We're going to let our fists do the talking!"

Briggs last fought in 2016 and has a career record of 60 wins from 68 fights.

Nicknamed "The Cannon", Briggs had noteable wins over George Foreman and Ray Mercer.