AFL limits full-contact training to small groups as Essendon awaits decision on quarantined players

The decision was made and relayed to clubs on Monday in order to mitigate risk after Essendon's Conor McKenna returned a positive COVID-19 result over the weekend.

Clubs will be permitted to continue contact training in groups of up to nine, and larger groups can still conduct ball movement drills providing there is no contact.

In another decision by the league, players and approved club staff must not visit other houses, or have visitors in their house, within 48 hours of their weekly pre-match day test.

The new rules have been put in place until at least July 22 and apply to all 18 clubs.