World Rugby unveils new high performance strategy for the Pacific Islands

Launched in 2018, 51 players have graduated from the high performance combines in the Pacific Islands of which 13 players were prepared for international rugby with Frank Lomani (Fiji) and James Faiva (Tonga) progressing to star at World Cup 2019 in Japan.

The World Rugby-funded programme gives emerging talent access to some of the world’s best coaches and strength and conditioning experts, preparing players for the modern elite rugby environment. The programme is delivered in cooperation with the Pacific Rugby Players who assist to deliver wellbeing and personal development workshops.

Players are assessed and evaluated at the conclusion of the combine by World Rugby’s high performance consultants with the programme’s elite being offered an opportunity to be placed within the world’s elite competitions.

World Rugby’s scholarship programme has seen players placed into teams with the Gallagher Premiership, Global Rapid Rugby, Mitre 10, Major League Rugby, PRO14, Superliga Americana de Rugby and Super Rugby.

The new four-year cycle begins with the Pacific combine in Suva on March 15-18, which is hosted immediately after the World Rugby Pacific challenge 2020 (March 6-14). The programme will run annually with the aim to nurture Test-level talents.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said: “Greater depth of competition at World Cup is dependent on robust strategies to lift high performance and the Pacific challenge, combined with the Pacific combine, is a proven developer and enabler of Pacific Island talent, creating a pathway to international rugby.”

A twin project will offer a similar long-term vision on the other side of the Pacific Ocean. Working closely with Rugby Canada and USA Rugby, the North America combine will aim to identify prospective talents and invite them to participate in both unions high-performance academies, the Pacific Pride (Canada) and the USA Rugby National Academy (USA).

Following the North America combine, which is scheduled for June 21-27 in Salt Lake City, selected players will be offered full-time scholarships in their unions’ high performance academy system.

World Rugby vice-chairman and Americas Rugby president Agustin Pichot said: “The development of a truly global game requires a global vision for the development and promotion of the best emerging talent from unions where a high performance programme is hard to access.

“The North America combine is an innovative and exciting programme that does not just identify talent. It nurtures and supports players on and off the field, providing a club and a community that supports a player in being the best they can be as a person and as a player.”

World Rugby general high performance manager Peter Horne said: “The high performance combine programme is an amazing opportunity for Pacific Islands and North America to identify and develop the most promising talents in their region.

“The combine has proven its effectiveness with successful alumni making it to the highest level and we are delighted to renew our commitment with a long-term vision that will increase unions’ competitiveness.”