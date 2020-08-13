Western Force legend named for first start of Super Rugby AU campaign

The inclusion of Prior, who missed the past two Super Rugby AU matches through injury, is one of seven changes – five to the starting line-up and two on the bench – from the team that faced the Melbourne Rebels two weeks ago.

The match also marks the return of Force legend Pek Cowan to the starting line-up. The 10-time-capped Wallaby prop made his 131st appearance for the club coming off the bench against the Rebels.

In a second change to the forward pack, Future Force Academy graduate Kane Koteka is one of two players set to make their Super Rugby AU debuts on Friday. The flanker has been brought into the starting side in place of Tevin Ferris, who remains on the injury list after leaving the field early in Round 5.

Koteka is a hard-running loose forward in a similar mould to his teammates Henry Stowers and Brynard Stander.

In two changes amongst the backs, Brad Lacey returns to the wing in place of Marcel Brache, who is being rested, and Jake Strachan, who is set to make his Super Rugby AU debut at fullback in place of Jack McGregor, who is included amongst the reserves.