Warriors players may have extended stay in Australia

The players gave the National Rugby League until July 19th to get exemptions from Australian government agencies for their families to join them in New South Wales.

If the NRL fail to get the exemptions - the club says it will allow the four players considering leaving to head home on Monday after Sunday's game against the Sharks.

However, RNZ understands there are no available flights until July 27th and players will have to stay and play against the Roosters on July 25th before they can get out of Australia.

Ken Maumalo, David Fusitu'a, Agnatius Pasi and King Vuniyayawa have all indicated they would head home to be with their families.

