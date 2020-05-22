Warrington Wolves sign former Australia star

The 33-year-old 2013 World Cup winner retired from the game in April 2019.

Inglis played 39 Tests for Australia, and won 10 State of Origin series with Queensland and the 2014 NRL title with South Sydney Rabbitohs.

"I can't wait to get over there and play for a club that has so much rich heritage," the centre said.

"To get the opportunity to live in the UK and to play for such a powerhouse club that I believe is on the rise is something I'm looking forward to and hopefully I can add value to the team."

The signing of Inglis, who has also played at full-back and stand-off in his glittering career, is subject to him being granted a visa.

Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick said Inglis is "considered to be one of the greatest rugby league players of the modern era, while head coach Steve Price described him as a "world-class athlete" who "has had time to refresh both mentally and physically" in the 13 months since he stepped away from the sport.

Challenge Cup holders Warrington already have several other former NRL players on their books.

England and Great Britain full-back Gareth Widdop joined the Wire this season after 10 years in Australia with Melbourne Storm and St George Illawarra.

Tonga prop Leilali Latu also arrived this season from Gold Coast Titans on a two-year deal, while former Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers and Canberra Raiders stand-off Blake Austin was last year's star signing.

Their squad also includes former Wigan and New Zealand Warriors centre Anthony Gelling and forward Ben Murdoch-Masila, but he has already said that he intends to return down under at the end of this season.