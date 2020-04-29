Steven Luatua interested in making a return to the Blues

The 15-cap All Black left Kiwi shores in 2017 to venture north and take up a contract with the Bristol Bears; a move he hoped would add to his game.

Still just 28, there’s plenty of life left in Luatua’s career and speaking to Sky Sport’s Breakdown show he said he still had a goal to achieve with the Blues in Super Rugby.

“One of my goals was always to come back and play 100 games for the Blues – I think I’m 20 or 30-odd short so that’s a couple of seasons,” he said.

“If they’ll take an old-timer, or someone off the bench, then I’d be happy to come and fill that role; locker-room banter, I’m there for it.”

It would be an addition to excite the Blues fans, who saw their team take big strides towards a resurgence this year before the competition was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The addition of Luatua, as well as first five-eighth Beauden Barrett who is still yet to debut for the club, would no doubt be a welcome investment.

However, a return home is still likely a number of years away for the back-rower, who re-signed with Bristol in late 2018 through to the end of the 2021 English Premiership season.

Luatua’s decision to head to the Northern Hemisphere so early in his career came as a surprise to many, by the said it was the right decision for him in his bid to continue to expand and develop his game.

“I’m at peace with how things turned out,” Luatua said.

“At the time when I was looking for new opportunities, it was either here [England] or Japan. I leaned towards here because I still wanted to grow in my rugby and the game being different here I feel like I have.

“I’m definitely settled and at peace with my decision to come here.”