Sevens players may play in provincial competitions

The last World Sevens Series tournament for the men was in March, while the women last played in February.

There have been reports that the series could return in December.

Black Ferns Sevens star Ruby Tui says while the Farah Palmer Cup is yet to be confirmed, playing in it may be an option.

"We've still got conversations to have around that, the coaches have said we have to do what we need to do to achieve our goals so that will completely come down to personal goals and that will be talked about next week when we all meet up."

"I've still waiting on a couple of decisions but the Farah Palmer Cup is an amazing competition and personally I wouldn't have had the opportunity to play until maybe later on in my career so I think if people in our team want to play it's an exciting idea."

"There are still decisions to be made but women's rugby in this country is really exciting and whatever way we can be a part of that personally whether I'm commentating or playing or watching or supporting or making sure I tune in on Sky, whatever it is I'm on board with it.

Tui last played in the provincial championship in 2012 before heading into sevens fulltime.

It has also been suggested that some past and present All Blacks may play the Mitre 10 Cup, which is scheduled to start in September, to get them match ready for any future international competition.

New Zealand Rugby is yet to confirm a start date for the Farah Palmer Cup.

The New Zealand men's and women's sevens team have just completed their first week back together at their base in Mt Maunganui.