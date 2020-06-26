Scott Barrett ruled out of Super Rugby Aotearoa

The Crusaders captain was ruled out of the remainder of the competition on Wednesday with a foot injury.

Barrett suffered the injury to the structures supporting his big toe while playing in the team's inter-squad match on June 13, forcing him to miss their competition opener last weekend against the Hurricanes.

After consultation with a foot specialist, it was decided Barrett would undergo surgery, with exact return to play dates uncertain at this stage.

Alex Ainley had joined the Crusaders squad as injury cover for Barrett, with Codie Taylor taking over captaincy of the side.