Scotland announce All Blacks test at Murrayfield in November

The All Blacks will meet Scotland at the famous Edinburgh ground on November 21, their first test at Murrayfield since escaping with a 22-17 victory in 2017.

It will be the second meeting between the two sides this year, with Scotland travelling to Dunedin for a one-off test in July. The Scots' last played the All Blacks on New Zealand soil in 2000.

With the Murrayfield announcement, the All Blacks' end-of-year schedule is beginning to take shape.

A test against England at Twickenham on November 7 has already been confirmed, while reports in Japan suggest the All Blacks will face the Brave Blossoms on October 31 before heading to the UK.

Scotland also announced tests against Argentina and Japan, a rematch of last year's do-or-die World Cup pool clash which Japan won to advance to the knockout stages.

"Representing your country is the pinnacle of the sport and in 2020 we will have opportunities to pit ourselves against some of the world's leading teams," Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said.

"To host Argentina, Japan and New Zealand at BT Murrayfield following our games against England and France in the Six Nations provides fantastic challenges which we look forward to seeing our players embrace."

Scotland, who lost their Six Nations opener in Ireland last week, are preparing for a Calcutta Cup clash against England in Edinburgh this weekend.