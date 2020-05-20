SBW on how lockdown affects Ramadan

Muslims around the world are observing Ramadan, when they fast during daylight hours - staying away from food and drink for 18 hours.

Williams who's now back playing rugby league for the Toronto Wolfpack side in the English super league competition says during Ramadan in previous years he's had to head to training but the lockdown has meant he has got to stay at home and spend the time with his family - perfecting his baking skills.

"If you want chocolate chip ANZAC biscuits 'I'm your man'," he told the BBC

"My daughters are 3 and 5 so I've been getting in the kitchen and doing some baking with them."

"But when it comes to the Iftar [breaking of the fast] meals, I leave it to my wife because she knows best," said Williams.

"I have been able to spend a lot of time with my family at home...(over) the past few years, I have had to go to training, venture out of the house, and this year makes it that much more special."

Despite being in shutdown, Williams continues to make news.

He was recently mentioned as a possible boxing opponent for former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a charity bout.

And he has reportedly been in talks with both New Zealand and Samoa League about making himself available for international duty.