Rugby Australia confirm 'Super Saturday' to sign off regular season of Super Rugby AU

Rugby Australia announced it had shifted the Melbourne Rebels’ clash with the Western Force at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle – originally scheduled for September 4 – to Saturday, September 5 at 5.05pm.

Immediately following that match, the Queensland Reds and the Brumbies will clash at Suncorp Stadium at 7.15pm.

It means the two sides that will play off in the qualifying final will have the same number of day’s preparation time.

The NSW Waratahs have a final round bye.

There are just four points separating first and fourth on the Super Rugby AU table with the Brumbies leading with only three rounds left to play.

The second-placed side at the end of the regular season will host the third-placed team in a qualifying final on Saturday, September 12.

The September 19 final will be hosted by the team that finishes on top of the ladder against the winner of the qualifying final.