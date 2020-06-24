Overseas-based players join Pacific Rugby Players Welfare board

The organisation is led by former Manu Samoa player, Dan Leo.

Among the new members are former All Blacks Jerome Kaino, Anthony Tuitavake and Seta Tamanivalu.

There are also two current All Blacks both from the Wellington Hurricanes – Centre, Ngani Laumape and Flanker, Ardie Savea.

From the Major League Rugby Competition in USA are Andrew Durutalo and Shalom Suniula.

Fijian internationals Jim Nagusa, John Matavesi, Ilikena Bolakora and Tongan international Nasi Manu have also joined the board.

PRPW is an independent not-for-profit organisation eatablished by Daniel Leo to provide support for professional and semi-professional players of Pacific Island heritage – with a focus on their enabling ongoing success, both on and off the field.

The 11 Members:

Jerome Kaino (Toulouse, France), John Matavesi (Bath England), Ardie Savea (Hurricanes NZ), Anthony Tuitavake (Montpellier France), Seta Tamanivalu (Bordeaux France), Nasi Manu (Treviso Italy), Ilikena Bolakoro (Nevers France), Ngani Laumape (Hurricanes NZ), Andrew Durutalo (Washington USA), Shalom Suniula (Seattle USA), Jim Nagusa (Grenoble France)