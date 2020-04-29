NRL season to be played over 20 rounds

League commission chairman Peter V'Landys made the announcement after "extensive consultation" with broadcast partners, clubs, and key stakeholders.

The grand final of the most popular winter sport in Australia's eastern coastal states will be played on Oct. 25 and the competition draw will be determined in the next two weeks.

The two rounds of matches already played will be counted and the competition ladder remains in place when the games resume.

"Today is a landmark day for rugby league in 2020. This is a great outcome for our players, fans, partners and stakeholders," V'Landys said in a statement, thanking the CEOs of broadcasters Nine and Foxtel for their backing.

"I'm extremely appreciative for the cooperation and support from Hugh Marks and Patrick Delany. Both have always acted in good spirit and have demonstrated how partners work together."

Training will recommence for clubs on May 4 amid stringent biosecurity measures and V'Landys said it was safer to play now than when they did in the second round of action.

The league is hoping the Warriors will arrive in the country on Sunday and self- quarantine for two weeks in Tamworth in northern NSW.

The club has yet to officially receive exemption to enter Australia, or been given permission to train while in isolation.

Meanwhile Australian internationals Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr have been charged with firearms offences after being fined for breaching social distancing rules on a camping trip at Mitchell's property.

Melbourne Storm winger Addo-Carr was seen using a gun in a video posted on social media over the weekend, prompting an investigation by police in Australia's eastern state of New South Wales.

The NRL fined Mitchell and Addo-Carr $20,000, with an extra A$30,000 suspended, for "showing a blatant disregard for public health orders".

Newcastle Knights player Tyronne Roberts-Davis, who was also on the camping trip, was also fined.

Penrith Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary was also fined A$10,000, with 60% suspended, after he was seen in a photograph posted on social media with a group of women.