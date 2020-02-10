Monster Jordie Barrett penalty beats Dan Carter's record

Until Sunday, when Jordie Barrett took aim at Estadio José Amalfitani, Buenos Aires, for the Hurricanes against the Jaguares.

Barrett boomed over the monster goal in the fifth minute of the Super Rugby match, which the commentators put at 63m.

Comparing footage of both kicks, taken behind the 10m line, Barrett's certainly looked further.

And Barrett's didn't just clear the crossbar - it sailed over the dead ball line in a remarkable display.

When the Jaguares were penalised at a ruck, the Hurricanes fullback stepped up calmly and even tried to steal an extra metre.

Referee Rasta Rasivhenge was having none of it and pointed to Barrett to bring it back to the mark. "Jordie, here," he said.

Match commentators observed Barrett was aided by a breeze at his back when he blasted the ball over.

Carter's, in a test against the Springboks in 2006, was assisted by the high altitude at Loftus Versfeld.

That penalty was awarded 62m out and replays suggested Carter pinched some extra ground to take the kick from just inside his own 10m line.

​There have been some monster kicks in New Zealand, too.

Springbok Frans Steyn hoofed over a 60m penalty against the All Blacks in Hamilton in 2009, and Luke McAlister once goaled from his own 10m line for North Harbour against Auckland.