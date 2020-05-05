 

Jason Taumalolo only Kiwi on NRL superstars list

08:11, May 5, 2020
North Queensland Cowboys great Johnathan Thurston has been named the greatest player of the NRL era, with Jason Taumalolo on the list as the only New Zealander in the top 10.

Thurston won everything there is to win in the game in his illustrious career with both the Cowboys and the Bulldogs, cementing his status as one of the legends of the game with his 2015 premiership win.

In the Channel Nine survey, Thurston, the  Cowboys and Queensland legend, placed ahead of Andrew Johns and Cameron Smith, while Darren Lockyer, Billy Slater, Brad Fittler, Greg Inglis, Cooper Cronk, Taumalolo and Laurie Daley rounded out the top 10.

Taumalolo was rated the "most destructive'' player in NRL history, outpointing former Brisbane Broncos great Gorden Tallis.

     

