Hogan a chance for R2 return as Dockers regain stars

Hogan had been absent from the club since January, but returned to non-contact training with his Dockers teammates following the COVID-19 shutdown period on Monday and could put his name forward for selection next month.

It follows a maiden season with Fremantle where Hogan featured only 12 times last year due to a foot injury, having made a high-profile move from Melbourne at the conclusion of the 2018 campaign.

"He's a possibility (to go to the Gold Coast hub)," Dockers coach Justin Longmuir said.

"He joined the group this week, albeit in a smaller group.

"We've got to make sure that first and foremost, we look after the mental wellbeing of Jesse. We've done that over this past 10 to 12 weeks that he's been absent from the club.

"Now, it's about integrating him into the club and makings sure his physical preparations are right, not only for round two or round three – whenever he joins the team – but to be able to sustain that through the season.

"We forget that Jesse hasn't done a full main training session for almost a year now, given his navicular injury last year.

"There are some physical things that we need to tick off before he's available to play. (But) at the moment, it's trending in the right direction."

Key defensive duo Alex Pearce and Joel Hamling remain unlikely to feature upon the resumption of competition, with both dealing with respective ankle injuries.

However, there is better news for the Dockers with veteran midfielder David Mundy (leg), new recruit Blake Acres (hamstring) and running defender Nathan Wilson (toe) all returning to training fully fit on Monday.

The club also expects experienced midfielder Stephen Hill to re-join the main group for its full-contact sessions next week, having battled a quad injury throughout the shutdown period that was sustained in pre-season.