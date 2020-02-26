Highlanders name Manaaki Selby-Rickit in team to face Rebels

Selby-Rickit is poised to make his first Highlanders appearance off the bench alongside two other potential debutants, utility back Scott Gregory and tighthead prop Jeff Thwaites.

Selby-Rickit made his return to rugby for the Highlanders Bravehearts last weekend after serving a New Zealand Rugby ban following an assault conviction last year.

Fellow lock Pari Pari Parkinson continues to be troubled by a niggly ankle injury that attack coach Tony Brown revealed he had been managing for a "number of years", while Josh Dickson is carrying some bumps and bruises after three physical outings against the Sharks, Crusaders and Brumbies.

Frizell's absence on the first of his two All Blacks rest weeks opens the door for Teariki Ben-Nicholas to start at No 6 with Marino Mikaele-Tu'u remaniing at No 8.

Gregory, who will join the NZ Sevens program in mid-to-late Match for a tilt at Olympics glory in Tokyo, can cover multiple back-line positions while Bay of Plenty strongman Thwaites will help ease the workload on Siate Tokolahi.

Josh McKay has won a recall to the starting XV in the No 14 jersey after impressing off the bench against the Crusaders last weekend.

McKay will be the fourth player start on the right wing in the Highlanders' first four games, and Brown conceded on Monday that the No 14 jersey remained "up for grabs".

Mitch Hunt and Josh Ioane remain in the No 10 and No 12 jerseys to development their combination, while Michael Collins appears to have an increasingly firm hand on Ben Smith's old No 15 jersey.

Collins can also slot into midfield but his security under the high ball and ability to read the game well has given the Highlanders a solid presence at fullback.

The Highlanders play the Rebels at 7.05pm on Friday, and will be hoping for some noise from the 'Zoo' section at Forsyth Barr Stadium, with Dunedin's lively student population now firmly back in the city.

Highlanders: Michael Collins, Josh McKay, Rob Thompson, Josh Ioane, Jona Nareki, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Marino Mikaele Tu'u, James Lentjes (c), Teariki Ben-Nicholas, Jack Whetton, Jesse Parete, Siate Tokolahi, Ash Dixon, Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Replacements: Liam Coltman, Ayden Johnstone, Jeff Thwaites, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Dillon Hunt, Kayne Hammington, Teihorangi Walden, Scott Gregory