Fiji team departs for Hamilton 7s today

Head Coach, Gareth Baber says his players have responded well during the past few weeks of training, they have thrown some solid sessions at them and ultimately now they need to move ahead.

He says the players understand what they need to do and how hard they have to work on the field.

He further says discipline is one of the other areas they have been focusing on, with changing habits and behaviors which have existed for a long period of time.

Baber adds they have concentrated on that constantly in the training sessions and are ready to put out a worthy performance in these next two legs.

Fiji’s first pool match in Hamilton is against Samoa on Saturday, they then face Australia on the same day and battle Argentina on Sunday in their last pool match.