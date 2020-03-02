Fiji beaten in extra time in US Sevens final

The Fijians, who were looking to secure back to back titles for the first time this season, had led 19-0 and looked to be cruising before the Blitzbokke launched their comeback, scoring two quick fire tries to force the game into extra time before scoring another to scoop the title.

Fiji, who won the previous leg in Sydney four weeks ago, had topped their pool after dispatching South Korea 45-7, France 33-28 and Argentina 28-14 on day one.

Gareth Baber's side then overpowered England 26-5 in the Cup quarter-finals before crushing Australia 43-7 in the semis.

However, the South Africans, buoyed by a 17-0 shutout of New Zealand in their semi-final, overcame the Fijians to take their second title of the season but their first since the opening round in Dubai back in December.

Meanwhile, Samoa were beaten 28-12 by Argentina in the ninth place semi final to draw level with Kenya and Scotland in a share of 11th place in the overall standings at the halfway stage of the World Series.

The Manu 7s were pipped 19-17 by the USA in their tournament opener and thumped 31-5 by Australia before beating Scotland 19-14 to record their first win in the pool stage since the opening leg of the season in Dubai.