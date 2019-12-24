Dan Carter voted rugby player of the decade

Carter beat former New Zealand captain Richie McCaw in the final.

There were 16-players up for the gong and fans voted over a week on head to head clashes to determine the ultimate winner.

All Black halfback Aaron Smith, first-five Beauden Barrett and outgoing captain Kieran Read were also in the mix.

The 37-year-old Carter won World Cups in 2011 and 2015, playing a staring role in the latter after many had written him off as past his prime.

He played 112 tests, winning 99 of them, after debuting in 2003.

A reliable goal kicker he has a world record 1598 test points.

Carter is also a three-time Super Rugby champion.