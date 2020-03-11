Chiefs set to unveil new one-off Super Rugby jersey

The Chiefs Rugby Club will unveil a new jersey to be worn by the team in round ten when they face the Bulls at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday 4 April.

Those attending the match will be the first fans to see the new limited edition jersey and Chiefs members will be given an exclusive pre-sale on Thursday to order before seeing the new strip.

Following the jersey unveiling, fans will have the first opportunity to purchase the new jersey from merchandise stands. Fans will then be able to purchase online once the match has concluded.

Chiefs Rugby Club General Manager Commercial Kate Shirtcliff said: “We’re really excited to unveil this limited edition jersey to our loyal supporters. Our club is extremely passionate about the meaning behind this particular jersey, so we’re looking forward to seeing how it is received by our fanbase.”

“We wanted to reward our members and fans who’re coming to support us at home on Friday by giving them the first look at the new kit,” said Shirtcliff.

It’s unclear at this point what the rationale is behind the special edition jersey, but the Chiefs haven’t been afraid to mix things up in recent seasons.

Last year, the Chiefs wore a special 1996 Heritage Jersey for their match with the Hurricanes, which replicated the look of the Chiefs’ first-ever Super 12 strip.

“The 1996 Gallagher Chiefs Heritage Jersey was an opportunity for us as a club to acknowledge our former players and their contribution to the Chiefs Rugby Club.” said CEO Michael Collins at the time.

The Chiefs drew the game, 23-all.

Seven years prior, New Zealand’s Super Rugby sides donned special jerseys to raise funds for Plunket. The jerseys in question were designed to give the impression that the players were wearing bibs, tying into the Plunket theme.

The Chiefs won their match with the Blues, 29-14.

Given the previous two results, the Chiefs will be hoping that a new jersey will help galvanise the team to a win over the travelling Bulls.