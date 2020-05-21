Breaking new ground: Origin series and women's game in November

The NRL has announced the 2020 fixtures will be played on November 4, 11 and 18. Venues are yet to be finalised.

It was also announced on Thursday that the women’s State of Origin match - which was originally due to be played in June - has been scheduled to go ahead in November as a standalone fixture on Friday, November 13.

With the rearranged Origin schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the NRL to reschedule its entire calendar, the men’s series being played over three consecutive weeks will present unique challenges for coaches and players alike.

NRL interim CEO Andrew Abdo said the rescheduling of the Origin series this year was an enormous opportunity to give fans an uninterrupted series in November.

"The changes to the schedule this year have allowed Origin to be played after the grand final – which is a first for the game, 40 years after the birth of the country’s biggest sporting rivalry," he said.

"And to have our women’s Origin match on prime time on a Friday night – just two days after game two of the men’s series – will make this two-week period an historic one for the sport.

"This season will offer storylines, drama and excitement that cannot be scripted. Kick-off cannot come soon enough for all of us."

Maroons star Valentine Holmes said "getting up for a game like that for three consecutive weeks will be pretty tough".

"I don't think anyone has played at that level three weeks in a row from what I can remember. It's obviously going to be pretty tough on the body and mentally," he said.

"But obviously that's what we play for. We all want to make those teams and try and play in all those games.

"It's pretty exciting to know that there definitely is an Origin at all this year. I'm sure all the guys who play Origin are pretty excited, as well as fans and family. They all love watching Origin.

"Hopefully by then [November] it's all gone down and we can get some fans into the stadium."

His Cowboys teammate, Josh McGuire, a veteran of 19 Origins for the Maroons said the players involved in the finals will have an advantage for the interstate showdown.

"I love rugby league, so it's never too hard getting up for an Origin game. But it'll be different, it'll definitely be different. It'll be something new to everyone but we're all going to be in the same boat," he said.

"Hopefully we [North Queensland] are running pretty deep into the finals and we have good match fitness. Any opportunity to wear the Maroon jersey is going to be exciting. We never take it for granted.

"Playing good footy always counts for something but I'm pretty sure Kevvie [Walters] will already have a fair idea of who he's going with and what he thinks is going to work.

"I think form will play a part obviously and injuries - touch wood everyone can get through the year unscathed. I think it's a different arena. We try to say it's kind of like another sport, Origin, it's just different to NRL."

Former Blues coach Craig Bellamy conceded he wasn't initially a fan of playing Origin at season's end but has changed his tune.

"I'm a bit of a traditionalist I suppose - I'd like to put it in the program where it usually is.

But I think we want to be playing Origin in front of crowds if that's possible, and the higher probability of that happening is obviously the end of the season, so to be quite honest I have warmed to that idea," the Melbourne mentor said.

"The other benefit is it's not interfering with the clubs either. It can take a fair bit out of your club if you've got a few representatives in Origin. So that's a good part for all the teams.

"[Playing on] Wednesday-Wednesday-Wednesday, that's going to be tough, without a doubt.

"It's obviously a lot harder than the NRL physically. But the emotional part of it too is something ... I got a bit of a surprise when I was in there too. It takes a lot of out you, just emotionally, especially after you've lost an Origin game.

"They're used to playing Origin, but they're not used to backing up the next week. How they recover and the team that loses the games, how they [deal with] that setback and get back on the horse again, I'll be really interested in how they handle that."

QRL CEO Rob Moore said while discussions were still ongoing to finalise the venues, the confirmation of the November scheduling was important.

"Now that the dates have been officially released, our coaches and performance teams can step up some of their planning.

"State of Origin is a key property for everyone, particularly Queensland supporters who are some of the most passionate fans in the country."

NSWRL boss David Trodden said everyone would adapt to the unusual set-up in 2020.

"Holding the series at the end of the season will present a new challenge for Brad Fittler and his coaching staff and the players but I’m confident they will meet it and do everything they can to make it three series wins in a row," he said.

"I’m also pleased that the NSW Women’s Origin team will get a chance to defend the shield they fought so hard to win for the past two seasons."