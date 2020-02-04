Blues' Rieko Ioane to miss several weeks with injury

The All Blacks wing impressed with two tries in the 37-29 loss to the Chiefs on Friday, but is now expected to be out of action for several weeks.

The news will be a bitter pill to swallow for the 22-year-old, who looked to have rediscovered some of the dazzling form that eluded him through a challenging 2019 season.

News of the injury comes just days after reports of raucous parties at Ioane's Auckland home, where he and brother Akira Ioane - also a member of the Blues squad - were allegedly at the centre of noise complaints.

Ioane's is one of several headache-inducing injuries for coach Leon MacDonald.

Hooker Ray Nuia has been ruled out of for the rest of the season with a knee injury, while prop Alex Hodgman's calf tear will put him out of action for the forseeable future.

Matt Duffie will likely replace Ioane on the wing, allowing Emoni Narawa to slot in at fullback.

Five-eighth Otere Black and veteran hooker James Parsons are both possibilities

On a more positive front, first-five Otere Black and veteran hooker James Parsons are both possibilities to play in their next game against the Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday.