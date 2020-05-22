Beauden Barrett still the fastest 'bronco' around

Barrett posted a time of 4min 12 seconds at Blues training earlier this week taking eight seconds off his previous best for the 1.2km shuttle run, which is completed in five sets of 20m, 40m and 60m distances.

It's a fitness test all the Super Rugby use and yesterday it was the Chiefs turn with Damien McKenzie expected to go close to Barrett's record but Chiefs assistant coach Tabai Matson says while McKenzie has "jet shoes" he didn't pip Barrett.

"He was close to a PB (personal best time) so that's a big thing but there were no world records broken.

"You've got to remember we aren't at sea level here in Hamilton - and that's all I'll say on that," joked Matson.