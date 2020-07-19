Barrett boots Hurricanes to win over big brother

Barrett's conversion upstaged older brother Beauden, who was making his first appearance for the Blues at Wellington Regional Stadium after he moved north this year following nine seasons with the Hurricanes.

"They're the kicks that every kicker wants, they're the ones I want, they're the ones you practice for during the week and so I was lucky I hit it true. It only snuck in," Jordie Barrett said.

" often enjoy those wide ones where the game's on the line.

"You always have to be confident but missing a couple of ones I thought I should have got in the first half doesn't always help 'cause you can't always erase them from the memory."

The first head-to-head meeting of the Barrett brothers added to the contest.

"I had a few more extra butterflies than I normally do. With family down and people coming from all over the country to watch us play against each other added that little bit of extra butterflies," Jordie Barrett said.

"But there was more to tonight than our clash. I had to contribute to our team and focus on what I needed to do. For most of that first half I felt like I was a little bit off and I'm just glad I put together a better second half."

It is the Hurricanes third successive victory in the competition and brought them to 12 points, one behind the second-placed Blues.

The unbeaten Crusaders have 18 points and the bye this week, but host the Hurricanes next Saturday night.

The Blues had beaten the Hurricanes twice already this year, once in the full Super Rugby competition before it was halted in March because of the coronavirus outbreak and then again in the first week of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Despite being a crowd favourite while at the Hurricanes, Beauden Barrett was left in no doubts as to the fickleness or tribalism of New Zealand rugby fans when he was booed loudly every time he touched the ball.

While the home side had the best of the first half the score was locked at 15-all at the break, with Beauden Barrett and Dalton Papali'i crossing for the visitors, while Ngani Laumape and Reed Prinsep scored tries for the home side.

Blues first-five Otere Black and Jordie Barrett slotted a conversion and penalty each.

Dane Coles then ran a superb support line to give the home side the lead with a 44th minute try but the Blues again capitalised on a strong drive from attacking lineouts to shunt both Akira Ioane and Kurt Eklund over.

Aumua's try, however, drew the Hurricanes level and the younger Barrett then calmly slotted the conversion to give the home side the win.