All Blacks versus Kangaroos gets thumbs up

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson has confirmed a hybrid rugby-rugby league match is one of several funding raising options being considered although test rugby remains its priority.

Australian media reports have suggested a 14 a side match has been pencilled in for early December and Robinson says it one of a number of options they are considering to boost their coffers.

"Our priority is that we want the All Blacks to play international rugby (but) with the uncertainty around that we have had the option put to us of this hybrid game with the Kangaroos and it's one of many different scenarios, in a unique year like this, that we are considering," said Robinson.

"(We're) looking at being innovative and considering various revenue generating ideas given the financial climate that we are in."

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga told the Courier Mail he was a supporter of the plan.

"This would take the Kangaroos to the world. There will be global recognition.

"I'm keen to make this happen. We want to play the All Blacks, hopefully, we can get the concept off the ground."

Robinson also welcomed Rugby Australia's suggestion it could offer New Zealand pool matches in its bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Rugby Australia has said it's open to sharing games with New Zealand to strengthen a relationship he says has taken on increasing importance because of COVID-19's impact.

"We've been talking to Rugby Australia for the past 12-18 months around this possibility...this is something that we are interested in but no firm decisions have been around this. We see this as something the Pacific (nations) might be involved in as welll...it would obviously be a huge opportunity to bring a global event back to this part of the world and if New Zealand could be involved in it in any way it would be hugely exciting," said Robinson.

Details around Australia's 2027 World Cup bid are still being formulated but Australia are seen as early favourites to win the rights with Russia the only other country currently in contention after Argentina pulled out in April.